Joel Embiid Drops 101 Points in 24 Hours

Joel Embiid was back in action and torched the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz over the weekend, scoring 101 points in 24 hours, including a career-high 59 against the Jazz on Sunday night. Chris and Raheem are back to discuss the big man’s impressive run at trying to claim title of best player in the league, and whether this level of production is too much to rely on one player to keep the team afloat while James Harden rehabs his foot injury. New Sixers pods dropping every Tuesday!
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
