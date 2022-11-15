 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joel Embiid Drops 101 Points in 24 Hours

Chris and Raheem react to Embiid’s big weekend, and debate whether his usage is sustainable while James Harden is out

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Joel Embiid was back in action and torched the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz over the weekend, scoring 101 points in 24 hours, including a career-high 59 against the Jazz on Sunday night. Chris and Raheem are back to discuss the big man’s impressive run at trying to claim title of best player in the league, and whether this level of production is too much to rely on one player to keep the team afloat while James Harden rehabs his foot injury. New Sixers pods dropping every Tuesday!

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

The 1997 Movie Draft

Amanda and Sean are joined by Chris Ryan to pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of the movies from 1997

By Amanda Dobbins, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

The Prospectors

At first, living in a luxurious content house is like a dream for Leslie Golden, Daisy Keech, and all their friends. But it doesn’t take long for this utopian arrangement to start showing some cracks.

By Alyssa Bereznak

Episode 11—England’s Jack van Poortvliet, Murrayfield Musings, and Italy’s Triumph

Plus, the guys round up the other games in Cardiff, Dublin, and Paris, and look forward to England’s massive game against the All Blacks next weekend

By The Rugby Pod

Thanksgiving

Dave and Chris are joined by inventor, bartender, and museum founder Dave Arnold for a roundtable on America’s most recipe-centric holiday

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: It Finally Happened

Sheil and Ben discuss what else went wrong for the Eagles

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Tacos

Sean Fennessey has an idea on how to make tacos even more customizable

By Sean Fennessey, Bill Simmons, and 3 more