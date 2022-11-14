 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Red Wave That Wasn’t, Trump for Prez (Again), and Revisiting the Fetterman Debate

Bryan and David discuss midterm election results and narratives

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Midterm coverage in Pennsylvania Photo by Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post via Getty Images


Bryan and David revisit the midterm elections and touch on CNN’s loss of viewership compared to the other networks, weigh in on the unexpected results that swayed blue, and discuss both Trump and Biden’s bid for re-election (7:42). Later, they revisit the John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz debate addressing the exit polls from CNN, and more (45:41)! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

What Does the Game of the Year Mean? Plus Allen, Rodgers, and Fields’s Improvement With Trent Dilfer, and Life Advice

Ryen shares his takeaways from the thrilling Vikings-Bills game

By Ryen Russillo

Can Anthony Davis Revive the Lakers’ Disappointing Season? Plus the Celtics’ White-Hot 10-3 Start.

Plus, Logan and Raja go around the league to debate which fringe teams are legitimate

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Mailbag! Plus, NFL Pricing Update, NBA Buys, and New Releases.

Also, Mike and Jesse discuss Pokémon

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The 2022 Movie Directors Draft

Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw put on their studio-head hats to each draft a team of directors for the next two decades in Hollywood. The goal is commercial success.

By Matthew Belloni

The New Day and the Usos Lock Horns for Tag Team Supremacy

Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara had a superb two-out-of-three falls match while Kasey Catal and Mickie Knuckles got gnarly

By Phil Schneider
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Play

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ Embarrassing Loss to Jeff Saturday and the Colts. Plus, More Week 10 Takeaways: Tua, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers.

Also, Kevin and Lindsay discuss Justin Fields’s breakout stretch and Justin Herbert’s struggles

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones