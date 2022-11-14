The Red Wave That Wasn’t, Trump for Prez (Again), and Revisiting the Fetterman Debate



Bryan and David revisit the midterm elections and touch on CNN’s loss of viewership compared to the other networks, weigh in on the unexpected results that swayed blue, and discuss both Trump and Biden’s bid for re-election (7:42). Later, they revisit the John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz debate addressing the exit polls from CNN, and more (45:41)! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

