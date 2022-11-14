 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Anthony Davis Revive the Lakers’ Disappointing Season? Plus the Celtics’ White-Hot 10-3 Start.

Plus, Logan and Raja go around the league to debate which fringe teams are legitimate

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss Anthony Davis’s monster performance and what is required from a franchise-leading big man in the NBA (2:00). Next, the guys talk about the early-season success of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum’s unbelievable play in the wake of the Ime Udoka situation (22:00). Later, they go around the league to debate which fringe teams are legitimate (36:00). Finally, Raja and Logan share a couple of personal stories about their Real Ones of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

