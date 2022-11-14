Can Anthony Davis Revive the Lakers’ Disappointing Season? Plus the Celtics’ White-Hot 10-3 Start.



Logan and Raja discuss Anthony Davis’s monster performance and what is required from a franchise-leading big man in the NBA (2:00). Next, the guys talk about the early-season success of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum’s unbelievable play in the wake of the Ime Udoka situation (22:00). Later, they go around the league to debate which fringe teams are legitimate (36:00). Finally, Raja and Logan share a couple of personal stories about their Real Ones of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

