Brentford Sting Manchester City, Freiburg Flying High, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan head to Ligue 1, which saw a dramatic late win for Marseille, and Serie A, where Napoli’s unbeaten run continued

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images


After the last weekend before the men’s World Cup, Musa and Ryan begin with Brentford’s win over Manchester City (4:44) that allowed Arsenal to extend their lead to five points at the top of the Premier League (13:18), Newcastle’s win over Chelsea, Spurs’ seven-goal thriller against Leeds, an impressive start for Unai Emery at Aston Villa, and the rest of the Premier League. They then head to the Bundesliga, where Freiburg beat Union to go second into the break (33:37), before heading to Ligue 1, which saw a dramatic late win for Marseille, and Serie A, where Napoli’s unbeaten run continued.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

