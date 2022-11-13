 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nelson George on ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’

Larry is joined by acclaimed writer and filmmaker Nelson George to discuss his new documentary ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’ on HBO

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
HBO


Larry weighs in on Reasonable Doubt, the midterm elections, and Herschel Walker. He’s then joined by acclaimed writer and filmmaker Nelson George to discuss his new documentary Say Hey, Willie Mays! on HBO.(18:12) They begin their conversation by detailing Nelson’s beginnings as a young baseball fan in New York and talking about Willie Mays’s influence and celebrity during the height of his fame and in the modern sports lexicon. Next, they examine Willie’s relationship to Barry Bonds, his lifelong commitment to the sport of baseball, and his reputation as one of its pioneering “five-tool” players.(35:43) After the break, they touch on Mays’s connection to Hank Aaron and the myriad of issues that have caused baseball’s decline in popularity.(45:06) They end the pod debating why Willie Mays should be on the Mount Rushmore of Black athletes.(1:10:24)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Nelson George
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

