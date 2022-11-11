Luka Needs Help, Believing in the Blazers, and Do We Really Need All These Jerseys?

Verno and KOC begin the show previewing Timberwolves-Grizzlies before diving into last night’s Blazers-Pelicans game (01:59). As the Jazz keep winning, the guys debate if it’s time to consider them a playoff team and whether or not Danny Ainge would make a move (23:44). They also discuss Luka Doncic’s struggles after the Mavs dropped their last two games against the Magic and Wizards. KOC then ponders if we truly need all these new City Edition jerseys before getting into the latest about Kyrie Irving, then previews his newest podcast, The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show (44:58).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts