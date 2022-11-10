 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Mavericks Too Reliant on Luka?

Plus, debating which of the NBA’s top teams are imposters

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Dallas Mavericks v Orlando Magic Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss Luka Doncic’s MVP-type numbers and how his abnormally high usage rate impacts the Mavs’ ceiling as a championship contender (1:42). Next, they debate which of the four teams with both a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense suffer from imposter syndrome (32:30). Later, they quickly break down some of the league’s most pressing story lines (44:49). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (50:52).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

