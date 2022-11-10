 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Theorizing Austin Theory’s Failed Cash-In, Cena vs. Logan Paul Rumors, and Bryan Danielson’s Greatness

Phil Schneider joins David and Kaz to break down last night’s ‘Dynamite’

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Phil Schneider
David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling writer Phil Schneider to discuss the blunder that was Austin Theory’s cash-in on the U.S. title (02:00). Then they take a look at the rest of Raw, as well as some Logan Paul rumors (35:00). Later, they discuss last night’s Dynamite, including another great show put on by Bryan Danielson (1:00:00), and much more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

