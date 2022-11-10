Theorizing Austin Theory’s Failed Cash-In, Cena vs. Logan Paul Rumors, and Bryan Danielson’s Greatness

David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling writer Phil Schneider to discuss the blunder that was Austin Theory’s cash-in on the U.S. title (02:00). Then they take a look at the rest of Raw, as well as some Logan Paul rumors (35:00). Later, they discuss last night’s Dynamite, including another great show put on by Bryan Danielson (1:00:00), and much more.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
