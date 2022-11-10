The Rugby Players Association’s Christian Day Chats With Jim Hamilton



Christian Day is Head of Player Affairs for the Rugby Players Association. He joined the RPA after 17 seasons as a professional rugby player, including stints at Sale, Stade Francais and Saints. The RPA is the representative body of professional rugby players in England, and represents more than 800 male and female current rugby players. In this chat, Jim asks Christian about some of the work RPA does as well as the challenges the union faces and some of the criticism the RPA receives from current players. It’s a candid chat and gives an insight into what the RPA is trying to achieve, how it goes about it, and what the future holds for the game and players.

