 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Rugby Players Association’s Christian Day Chats With Jim Hamilton

Jim asks Christian about some of the work RPA does as well as the challenges the union faces and some of the criticism the RPA receives from current players

By The Rugby Pod
Premiership Rugby Hall of Fame Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Premiership Rugby


Christian Day is Head of Player Affairs for the Rugby Players Association. He joined the RPA after 17 seasons as a professional rugby player, including stints at Sale, Stade Francais and Saints. The RPA is the representative body of professional rugby players in England, and represents more than 800 male and female current rugby players. In this chat, Jim asks Christian about some of the work RPA does as well as the challenges the union faces and some of the criticism the RPA receives from current players. It’s a candid chat and gives an insight into what the RPA is trying to achieve, how it goes about it, and what the future holds for the game and players.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

2022 Post-Election Special With Astead Herndon

Bakari and Astead analyze the gubernatorial and Senate races in Georgia and democratic victories in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Plus, the future of the Republican Party after the red wave that wasn’t.

By Bakari Sellers

League Cup Hopes, Super League Ambush, and Some FIFA Thoughts

Musa and Ryan also discuss Napoli extending their lead at the top of Serie A, Gerard Piqué being sent off in his final game, and big Bundesliga results

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Eagles-Commanders Preview: Is Jalen Hurts a Top-10 QB?

Sheil and Ben also discuss how big of a loss Jordan Davis is to the run game and how big of a payday Hurts will garner if the Eagles have a deep run in the postseason

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Play

The Bears Have Started Using Justin Fields the Right Way

Solak also shares his thoughts on the Colts and owner Jim Irsay’s press conference announcing Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

By Ben Solak

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 8

Tyson, Riley, and Xander talk about the surprising Immunity Idol reveal, how players at the bottom can flip the game, and why ‘Survivor’ truly is a game of centimeters

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Sunny Day Real Estate

Meeting Yasi there in the blue where the words are not is writer and podcaster Ian Cohen

By Yasi Salek