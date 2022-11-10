 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

League Cup Hopes, Super League Ambush, and Some FIFA Thoughts

Musa and Ryan also discuss Napoli extending their lead at the top of Serie A, Gerard Piqué being sent off in his final game, and big Bundesliga results

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Musa and Ryan round up some of the midweek action, including Napoli extending their lead at the top of Serie A (3:55), Gerard Piqué being sent off in his final game despite not even being on the pitch (6:43), and some big results in the Bundesliga (15:13) and the EFL Cup, including how Brighton impressed again (16:52). They chat a bit about Spurs in the long term (23:08), plus how the fixture list is impacting sides ahead of the World Cup (31:58), A22’s eventful meeting with UEFA this week (40:26), and some thoughts ahead of the World Cup.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

