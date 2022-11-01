 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hoops Hospital and Zion Williamson With Michael Pina

Plus, discussing the issues with the Nets, Clippers, and Lakers

By Seerat Sohi, J. Kyle Mann, and Michael Pina
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle are joined by The Ringer’s own Michael Pina to discuss his excellent article about the spiraling Brooklyn Nets, their recent firing of coach Steve Nash, and the ramifications this move will have on the team moving forward. This leads to a game of Hoops Hospital, where they each take turns diagnosing the issues infecting not just the Nets, but the Lakers and Clippers as well, issuing much-needed prescriptions to get those teams off the operating table (3:06). After the break, they dissect Zion Williamson’s performance so far this year and talk about their concerns and expectations for him with the Pelicans this season (39:55).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Guest: Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

