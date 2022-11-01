BREAKING: Nets Part Ways With Nash, Hire Udoka, Plus: Siakam’s Dominance, Cade’s Rise, and Kawhi’s Weird Season



The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to mutually part ways, so Verno and KOC discuss the fallout in Brooklyn before briefly discussing the noise around Kyrie Irving (01:09). They next discuss last night’s Pistons-Bucks game and go through Giannis’s monster start, which has helped the Bucks remain the NBA’s lone undefeated team (28:19). As the Jazz continue their winning ways, the guys debate how long it will last before Danny Ainge decides to do something (37:57). Kawhi Leonard has played only two games this season; the guys discuss his continued absence from the Clippers and debate whether there is something else going on (58:25). They lastly go through the Josh Primo situation, Myles Turner calling his shot, Jimmy Butler’s belief that the Heat will win the chip, and Donovan Mitchell’s resurgence with the Cavs (01:10:17).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

