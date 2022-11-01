 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Nets Part Ways With Nash, Hire Udoka, Plus: Siakam’s Dominance, Cade’s Rise, and Kawhi’s Weird Season

Verno and KOC react to Brooklyn’s coaching change

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2022 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to mutually part ways, so Verno and KOC discuss the fallout in Brooklyn before briefly discussing the noise around Kyrie Irving (01:09). They next discuss last night’s Pistons-Bucks game and go through Giannis’s monster start, which has helped the Bucks remain the NBA’s lone undefeated team (28:19). As the Jazz continue their winning ways, the guys debate how long it will last before Danny Ainge decides to do something (37:57). Kawhi Leonard has played only two games this season; the guys discuss his continued absence from the Clippers and debate whether there is something else going on (58:25). They lastly go through the Josh Primo situation, Myles Turner calling his shot, Jimmy Butler’s belief that the Heat will win the chip, and Donovan Mitchell’s resurgence with the Cavs (01:10:17).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

