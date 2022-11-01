PWI 150 Women’s Discussion, Plus What If Logan Paul Beats Roman Reigns?

This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s list of the best 150 women in pro wrestling (8:05). Then they discuss the status of Damage CTRL after Io Sky and Dakota Kai lost the tag-team titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss. (21:30). Later, Evan asks the million-dollar question: What if Logan Paul beats Roman Reigns (69:17)? They close the show with WWE Crown Jewel Predictions (83:20).
Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
