‘The Phenomenon’ Documentary, Plus England’s World Cup Striker Options and More



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about DAZN’s documentary The Phenomenon: The Rise, Fall and Redemption of Ronaldo (01:22) and discuss what it was like when Ian was on the pitch with the Brazilian legend. Then, ahead of the World Cup, they consider the striking options that Gareth Southgate has to choose from (17:50), discuss Manchester United’s great form in the Barclays WSL, and give flowers to Katie Zelem and Reiss Nelson (41:27).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

