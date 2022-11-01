 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Phenomenon’ Documentary, Plus England’s World Cup Striker Options and More

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan also discuss Manchester United’s great form in the Barclays WSL, and give flowers to Katie Zelem and Reiss Nelson

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Tribute to 2002 FIFA World Cup Champions Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about DAZN’s documentary The Phenomenon: The Rise, Fall and Redemption of Ronaldo (01:22) and discuss what it was like when Ian was on the pitch with the Brazilian legend. Then, ahead of the World Cup, they consider the striking options that Gareth Southgate has to choose from (17:50), discuss Manchester United’s great form in the Barclays WSL, and give flowers to Katie Zelem and Reiss Nelson (41:27).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

