Episode 9: The Werewolf, Autumn Series Preview, and Wallabies’ Nic White



This week we’re joined by Wallabies Scrum Half and friend of the show Nic White following his side’s narrow victory over Scotland on Saturday. Hear exactly what went down at the end of that game as well as an emotional account of the backlash Nic received following his incident with Faf De Klerk earlier this year. The lads look ahead to the first full weekend of games in the Autumn Nations Series and give their predictions for how those results will go. Jim and Goodey review the highlights from the Gallagher Premiership including more refereeing controversy and red cards in another dramatic weekend of domestic action.

