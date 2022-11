House and Hubbard start by briefly recapping Seamus Powers’s victory down in Bermuda (1:45) before discussing the news of the potential eligibility of LIV golfers in major tournaments next year (3:13). Then they give their thoughts on the first season of LIV golf. They wrap up by previewing the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico (25:18).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

