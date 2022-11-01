 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ten Movies to See Right Now. Plus, James Gray Returns!

James Gray joins the show to discuss his autobiographical new film, ‘Armageddon Time’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Focus Features


It’s a tremendously hectic period at the movies right now, with award season picking up pace, the Streaming Wars in high gear, and some major-event movies right around the corner. Sean and Amanda break down 10-plus new releases now streaming or in theaters (39:00). Then, writer-director James Gray returns to the show to discuss his autobiographical new film, Armageddon Time, and the state of the movie business.

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: James Gray
Producer: Bobby Wagner

