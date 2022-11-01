Ten Movies to See Right Now. Plus, James Gray Returns!



It’s a tremendously hectic period at the movies right now, with award season picking up pace, the Streaming Wars in high gear, and some major-event movies right around the corner. Sean and Amanda break down 10-plus new releases now streaming or in theaters (39:00). Then, writer-director James Gray returns to the show to discuss his autobiographical new film, Armageddon Time, and the state of the movie business.

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: James Gray

Producer: Bobby Wagner

