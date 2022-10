The Phillies won Game 1 of the NL wild-card series thanks to a six-run ninth inning. It was the first time in 94 postseason games that the Cardinals blew a lead of at least two runs going into the final inning. Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen of CBS Philly discuss the amazing comeback that had Cardinals fans headed for the exits early and what to expect in Saturday night’s game.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen

