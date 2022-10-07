Draymond’s Punch, the Victor-Wembanyama Experience, and NBA Season Predictions With Adam Lefkoe



Vernon and KOC are joined by TNT’s Adam Lefkoe. They discuss KOC’s Las Vegas trip to watch top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson (01:44). Everyone gushes about Wembanyama’s skill set, but Henderson’s star potential is also can’t-miss. Next, the guys dive into the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole (24:46). They discuss what the leaked video means for Dray, Poole, and the Warriors. Then, Adam puts on his host hat and unveils his Lefkoe Awards! They give their futures picks, predictions for all the major awards, and debate which teams will have more wins (41:41).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Adam Lefkoe

Producer: Jessie Lopez

