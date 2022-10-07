 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draymond’s Punch, the Victor-Wembanyama Experience, and NBA Season Predictions With Adam Lefkoe

Chris Vernon and KOC are joined by TNT’s Adam Lefkoe and discuss recent events in the NBA world

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


Vernon and KOC are joined by TNT’s Adam Lefkoe. They discuss KOC’s Las Vegas trip to watch top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson (01:44). Everyone gushes about Wembanyama’s skill set, but Henderson’s star potential is also can’t-miss. Next, the guys dive into the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole (24:46). They discuss what the leaked video means for Dray, Poole, and the Warriors. Then, Adam puts on his host hat and unveils his Lefkoe Awards! They give their futures picks, predictions for all the major awards, and debate which teams will have more wins (41:41).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Adam Lefkoe
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Broncos, Wembanyama-Mania, and Draymond’s Punch. Plus, MLB Playoff Predictions and Yogi Roth’s New Book.

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 5, then answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Play

Scoot Henderson on Chasing His NBA Dream, Wembanyama, Westbrook, Curry, and More

Scoot Henderson of the NBA G League Ignite sits down with Kevin O’Connor to discuss his NBA potential

By Kevin O'Connor

Andrade vs. Sammy Guevara, and ‘Extreme Rules’ Preview

Plus, Babyface producer Kerm joins the guys in making predictions for Saturday’s ‘Extreme Rules’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Hope Spirals Eternal for the New York Mets

The Mets lost the division at the 11th hour and now enter a wild-card series in which they face more questions than answers. But there’s still a chance they can tap into their early-season magic—and surprise even their most cynical of fans.

By Katie Baker

Covering Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign With Greg Bluestein

Bryan and journalist Greg Bluestein address recent accusations claiming Walker paid for a woman’s abortion back in 2009

By Bryan Curtis

Recovering From ‘TNF’ and Finding Winners for Sunday

Sharp and House begin by discussing the ugly Colts-Broncos game before moving onto the rest of the Week 5 slate

By Warren Sharp and Joe House