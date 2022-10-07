Covering Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign With Greg Bluestein

Bryan is joined by journalist and author Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss covering Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign. They begin by addressing recent accusations claiming he paid for a woman’s abortion back in 2009, touch on his response to the claims as well as his son’s response on Twitter, and break down how this might affect the Senate race in the coming weeks.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Greg Bluestein
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
