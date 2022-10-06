 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Phillies Playoff Preview Special: It’s a Red October!

Dan McQuade of Defector.com joins Sheil to reminisce about the good ole days when the Phillies had their postseason runs in the ’90s and 2000s and discuss whether this current team can make a run even after the team’s 11-year playoff absence came to an end

By Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


The drought is finally over! The Philadelphia Phillies have ended their 11-year playoff absence, and are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in an NL wild-card matchup. Dan McQuade of Defector.com joins Sheil Kapadia to reminisce about the good ole days when the Phillies had their playoff runs in the ’90s and 2000s, and discuss whether this current team can make a run even if they don’t have the highest odds to win the World Series.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Dan McQuade
Leave a Voicemail: 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Answering Mock Voicemails With Nate Tice

Sheil and Nate answer questions about what’s wrong with the Rams and Steelers offenses, how the Cowboys will look once Dak Prescott returns, whether Lamar Jackson can carry the Ravens forever, and how the Eagles offense can be slowed down

By Sheil Kapadia

Tom Cruise and an Explosive Scientology Book

Mike Rinder, former Church of Scientology executive, talks about leaving the church, ‘Top Gun,’ his new book, and more

By Matthew Belloni

This Week’s Fozcast: The Icon Himself, Mr. Robbie Williams!

Robbie joins Ben and Tom to chat about what it’s like to perform in front of a crowd of 360,000 people, the pressures of touring, what Soccer Aid means to him, and a surreal moment involving Maradona, Ruud Gullit, and Ben Shephard

By Ben Foster

More Bellingham Brilliance in the Champions League, Plus the Yates Report on Abuse in the NWSL

Musa and Ryan summarize Sally Yates’s report, what led to it, and the immediate outcomes from its publication before discussing other news from the world of soccer

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani Showed Us Every Way to Be Great at Baseball

Just because voters have to choose between Judge and Ohtani for AL MVP doesn’t mean we do. Their seasons were too singular, and too historic, for only one of them to "win."

By Ben Lindbergh

Making Maryland’s Decade With Wes Moore

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore joins Bakari to discuss reclaiming the value of patriotism from insurrectionists, finding the balance between police accountability and public safety, and more

By Bakari Sellers