Phillies Playoff Preview Special: It’s a Red October!

The drought is finally over! The Philadelphia Phillies have ended their 11-year playoff absence, and are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in an NL wild-card matchup. Dan McQuade of Defector.com joins Sheil Kapadia to reminisce about the good ole days when the Phillies had their playoff runs in the ’90s and 2000s, and discuss whether this current team can make a run even if they don’t have the highest odds to win the World Series.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Dan McQuade
Leave a Voicemail: 215-315-7982
Subscribe: Spotify