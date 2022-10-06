Man of Steel Sam Tomkins chats to Jim Hamilton

Ahead of the Rugby League World Cup which starts next week, Jim talks to Sam Tomkins on today’s episode. Sam is a rugby league legend, having won the coveted Man of Steel award twice, as well as three Super League Grand Finals. He’s the current captain of England going into the Rugby League World Cup. In this chat, Sam talks about his stellar career and what molded him into one of the all-time greats. We also hear some cross-over stories about Shaun Edwards’s coaching, Sam filling in Chris Ashton, and why Owen Farrell could have been the greatest league player in the last ten years. Lots more great chat from a genuinely top lad.
