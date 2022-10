The very busy Peter Rosenberg corrals SGG and Dip to talk about the week in pro wrestling, discussing:

•The difficulties of hiring contractors to work on Rosenberg’s new man cave (3:49)

•UFC legend Daniel Cormier and his foray into pro wrestling (15:50)

•The legacy of Japanese legend Antonio Inoki (35:34)

•Predictions for WWE Extreme Rules this weekend (40:32)

And much more!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

