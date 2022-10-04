‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Predictions, Plus Better Career: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins



Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off the show and discuss the whereabouts of Andrade El Idolo, besides beefing with Sammy Guevara on Twitter. Later they discuss whether or not moral victories matter after Ali falls short in his quest to take the United States title from Lashley. Later they give their predictions for WWE Extreme Rules and then they close the show with an intense debate on who had the better career, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS