 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Predictions, Plus Better Career: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins

The guys also discuss the whereabouts of Andrade El Idolo

By Evan Mack
WWE


Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off the show and discuss the whereabouts of Andrade El Idolo, besides beefing with Sammy Guevara on Twitter. Later they discuss whether or not moral victories matter after Ali falls short in his quest to take the United States title from Lashley. Later they give their predictions for WWE Extreme Rules and then they close the show with an intense debate on who had the better career, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In MackMania

The Latest

Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London

JJ also talks about Luis Severino pitching a brilliant seven innings last night and giving the Yankees some more assurance in the rotation

By John Jastremski

Arsenal Stay Top, Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, Flowers for Bellingham and Foden, and More

Wrighty, Flo, and Jeannette also discuss how hard it is to keep pace with Manchester City and give a preview of the Lionesses’ game against the U.S. at Wembley

By Ian Wright

Antonio Inoki Changed the World

The granite-jawed Japanese star sought to prove that pro wrestling was the strongest sport while remaking it in his image

By Oliver Lee Bateman and Ian Douglass

NBA Betting Preview Part 1: Eastern Conference

The East Coast Bias boys talk about the 76ers, Bulls, Knicks, Nets, and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Kim Kardashian’s Crypto Fine, A-Rod’s Message to J.Lo, Robert Downey Jr.’s Inflatable Home, and Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback

Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins discuss Kim Kardashian being charged with illegally promoting a cryptocurrency product, Alex Rodriguez’s well-wishes to former fiancée J.Lo and the children, and more

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Ranking the Best Rappers Over 40. Plus: Freddie Gibbs.

Charles and Justin discuss the best seasoned rappers still in the game

By Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles