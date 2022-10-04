Arsenal Stay Top, Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, Flowers for Bellingham and Foden, and More



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jeanette Kwakye! They begin with Arsenal’s win in the North London Derby, before looking ahead to the game against Liverpool, as well as how hard it is to keep pace with Manchester City being led by Erling Haaland (01:40). There’s also a preview of the Lionesses’ game against the U.S. at Wembley (13:10) and the big fight in British boxing this week, in which Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will go head-to-head, 32 years after their fathers did (20:48). Flowers this week go to Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden (29:56) and there are some thoughts on the Women’s Champions League draw (39:24).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jeanette Kwakye

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

