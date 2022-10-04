 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Betting Preview Part 1: Eastern Conference

The East Coast Bias boys talk about the 76ers, Bulls, Knicks, Nets, and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers Media Day Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The East Coast Bias boys are ready for the NBA season to begin, and kick off their coverage with a full betting preview of both conferences, starting with the east. They give out their favorite total bet for the 76ers (4:00), discuss whether the Bulls or Knicks will finish with a better record (8:00), and try to predict what will happen with the Nets and their superstars (20:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets for the upcoming season (35:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

