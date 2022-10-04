NBA Betting Preview Part 1: Eastern Conference

The East Coast Bias boys are ready for the NBA season to begin, and kick off their coverage with a full betting preview of both conferences, starting with the east. They give out their favorite total bet for the 76ers (4:00), discuss whether the Bulls or Knicks will finish with a better record (8:00), and try to predict what will happen with the Nets and their superstars (20:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets for the upcoming season (35:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

