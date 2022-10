‌Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the most lucrative movie of all time, is slated for the end of this year. Does anyone care? Sean is joined by Griffin Newman and David Sims, hosts of the Blank Check podcast, to discuss the lasting impact of James Cameron’s technologically revolutionary behemoth, and more importantly, whether Avatar is actually good.

‌Host: Sean Fennessey

Guests: Griffin Newman and David Sims

Producer: Bobby Wagner

