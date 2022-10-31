 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brighton and Leeds Spook Chelsea and Liverpool

Musa and Ryan begin with a quick roundup of some big games this weekend, including the NWSL championship, MLS conference finals, Copa Libertadores, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by MB Media/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a quick roundup of some big games this weekend, including the NWSL championship, MLS conference finals, Copa Libertadores, and more (04:16). They then head to the Premier League, where Roberto De Zerbi’s brilliant Brighton side were victorious against former boss Graham Potter’s Chelsea for the first time (11:53). Plus, Leeds got a last-minute winner against Liverpool (23:07) at Anfield and the rest of the results in England’s top flight (30:00), including Arsenal remaining top (43:18). They wrap up with a quick trip around the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A (48:38).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

