Mexican Grand Prix Recap



Kevin is joined by Meg and Taryn Bray to recap the F1 Mexican Grand Prix resulting in Max Verstappen’s 14th win of the season, Lewis Hamilton following behind in second place, and Sergio Perez in third. They reflect on Verstappen’s success after breaking the record for the most wins in a season (3:13), touch on the point gap between top teams Ferrari and Mercedes (6:35), and discuss the best of the rest, including Daniel Riccardo’s rage drive and Fernando Alonso’s chaotic week ending with a DNF in today’s race (19:40). Later, they weigh in on the cost-cap penalty and debate whether it was enough (37:50).

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Megan Schuster and Taryn Bray

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

