 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mexican Grand Prix Recap

Megan Schuster and Taryn Bray join to discuss Max Verstappen’s victory

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Meg and Taryn Bray to recap the F1 Mexican Grand Prix resulting in Max Verstappen’s 14th win of the season, Lewis Hamilton following behind in second place, and Sergio Perez in third. They reflect on Verstappen’s success after breaking the record for the most wins in a season (3:13), touch on the point gap between top teams Ferrari and Mercedes (6:35), and discuss the best of the rest, including Daniel Riccardo’s rage drive and Fernando Alonso’s chaotic week ending with a DNF in today’s race (19:40). Later, they weigh in on the cost-cap penalty and debate whether it was enough (37:50).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Megan Schuster and Taryn Bray
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

NY Football Comes Back to Earth: Brian Barrett on the Pats Owning the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on the Giants Falling to 6-2

Brian and Danny join to break down Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones’s performances against New England and Seattle

By John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and 1 more

Eagles-Steelers Postgame Reaction: The Most Dominant Win of the Season?

Plus, talking Jordan Davis’s injury and potential trade deadline moves

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Pats Win but It Is Officially Time to Be Worried About Mac, With James White

Plus, talking Zach Wilson’s decision-making, and more

By Brian Barrett

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 1 Recap

Bill and Joanna discuss the season premiere of the HBO anthology series

By Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson

Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva. Does Nate Diaz Await? And What’s Next for Arnold Allen?

Plus, Ariel Helwani calls in from Arizona to give his take on the evening

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

How do Phillies bounce back after Game 2 loss?

Sheil Kapadia is joined by James Seltzer and Jack Fritz to talk about the Phillies’ Game 2 World Series loss to the Astros

By Sheil Kapadia