Manchester City and Arsenal Dominate Their Derbies

Also, Musa and Ryan discuss the tragic events in Indonesia, where almost 200 fans lost their lives at the Kanjuruhan Stadium

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Musa and Ryan begin with the tragic events in Indonesia, where almost 200 fans lost their lives at the Kanjuruhan Stadium (04:54). They then move on to the football, with a focus on the two big derbies from the Premier League weekend: Manchester City’s win in the Manchester derby (08:06) and Arsenal’s win over Spurs in the North London derby (30:48). There’s also a lot of love for Brighton (43:49), some instant reaction to the Women’s Champions League draw, and a quick trip around Europe (49:32).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

