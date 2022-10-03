Manchester City and Arsenal Dominate Their Derbies



Musa and Ryan begin with the tragic events in Indonesia, where almost 200 fans lost their lives at the Kanjuruhan Stadium (04:54). They then move on to the football, with a focus on the two big derbies from the Premier League weekend: Manchester City’s win in the Manchester derby (08:06) and Arsenal’s win over Spurs in the North London derby (30:48). There’s also a lot of love for Brighton (43:49), some instant reaction to the Women’s Champions League draw, and a quick trip around Europe (49:32).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS