The Premier League is back after the international break, and what an incredible game week to welcome it back with! It was derby weekend, with City proving that Manchester is blue and Arsenal claiming North London as red. On this week’s Fill-In, Ben is joined by Mark Goldbridge and goalkeeping super agent Richard Lee. We also have the usual 60 Second Quiz of the Week, Champ & Chump of the Week, Goal of the Week, Save of the Week, and so much more!

