The Phillies win Game 1 of the World Series on the road after a historic comeback being down 5-0. Also, thanks to J.T. Realmuto’s homer in the 10th inning to give the Phils a 6-5 lead. Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter talk about the emotional roller coaster of a game and take a peek at Game 2 with Zack Wheeler set to start on the mound.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Brad Rutter

Subscribe: Spotify