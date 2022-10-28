The Warriors’ Current Team Dynamics and Leadership With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu



Wos sits down with podcasters Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu of the Light Years podcast to examine the dynamics of the Golden State Warriors this season. They discuss James Wiseman and the youth movement coming into the team (4:16), Draymond Green’s role on the Warriors (9:00), beat writers’ optimistic perception of the Warriors (19:45), and the overall team dynamics and leadership.

Host: Wosny Lambre

Guests: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu

Producer: Jade Whaley

