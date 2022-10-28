Perry Bacon Jr. on the Midterm Countdown, Twitter Under Elon Musk, and How to Save Local News

Bryan is joined by Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. to discuss the upcoming midterm elections, in addition to some recent media news. They begin by addressing the unified story represented by these elections, discuss which senate race has been of peak interest, and weigh in on whether the democrats are “screwing this up.” Later, they touch on how Twitter may or may not change under the ownership of Elon Musk, and then Bacon shares his three-step plan to save local news.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Perry Bacon Jr.
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
