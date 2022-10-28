 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the NBA Season So Far

The good? Higher scoring across the NBA. The bad? Injuries. The ugly? Well, the Nets and 76ers.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through the good, the bad, and the ugly of the NBA season. Some of the good includes stars playing like stars, the higher scoring around the league, Jalen Brunson and Christian Wood fitting in with their new teams, the excitement of being able to watch all of Victor Wembanyama’s games for free, and more (01:11). The bad focuses on teams that have been most affected by injuries, as well as the winless Kings (40:21). Don’t give up on the Kings just yet! Finally, the ugly features the struggles going on with the Nets and 76ers, while the guys also debate what moves the Lakers can make to turn things around (59:52).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

