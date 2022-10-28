Halloween Streaming Recs, Jacob Elordi’s Elvis, and Katy Perry’s Glitch



In case you’re staying home this weekend instead of braving the Halloween bar scene, we have some streaming recommendations for you (1:00). It’s hard not to compare Jacob Elordi to Austin Butler as he gets ready to portray Elvis in a separate movie that’s currently filming (8:31). This week’s Cringe Mode is Beetlejuice (21:57), and why are there conspiracy theories that Katy Perry may be a robot (42:14)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher