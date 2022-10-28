 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Halloween Streaming Recs, Jacob Elordi’s Elvis, and Katy Perry’s Glitch

Plus, a ‘Beetlejuice’ edition of Cringe Mode

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” - Arrivals Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage


In case you’re staying home this weekend instead of braving the Halloween bar scene, we have some streaming recommendations for you (1:00). It’s hard not to compare Jacob Elordi to Austin Butler as he gets ready to portray Elvis in a separate movie that’s currently filming (8:31). This week’s Cringe Mode is Beetlejuice (21:57), and why are there conspiracy theories that Katy Perry may be a robot (42:14)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

