Klay Thompson and Devin Booker Trash Talk, Plus Raja Amends His Finals Pick

Logan and Raja discuss the brewing Suns-Warriors rivalry

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Logan and Raja unpack the back-and-forth between Klay Thompson and Devin Booker and what that means for the brewing Suns-Warriors rivalry (17:40). Along the way, they break down the situation between Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, as well as their thoughts on NBA player dieting (38:27). Later, they discuss whether Anfernee Simons and Pascal Siakam can take the next step in their respective careers (47:38). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (51:33).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

The Latest

