Introducing ‘This Blew Up’



An Instagram post catches, a TikTok goes viral—sometimes that’s all it takes to launch someone into internet fame. And then what?

In this six-part series, tech and culture reporter Alyssa Bereznak explores how social media stardom is made. The influencer social circuit, the spon-con, the content houses, and all the dark details in between. Through her investigation into a notorious collab house, she guides listeners through the peaks and valleys of L.A.’s influencer scene and illustrates how this new kind of celebrity isn’t always as glamorous as it appears.

