Introducing ‘This Blew Up’

In this six-part series, tech and culture reporter Alyssa Bereznak explores how social media stardom is made

By Alyssa Bereznak


An Instagram post catches, a TikTok goes viral—sometimes that’s all it takes to launch someone into internet fame. And then what?

In this six-part series, tech and culture reporter Alyssa Bereznak explores how social media stardom is made. The influencer social circuit, the spon-con, the content houses, and all the dark details in between. Through her investigation into a notorious collab house, she guides listeners through the peaks and valleys of L.A.’s influencer scene and illustrates how this new kind of celebrity isn’t always as glamorous as it appears.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

