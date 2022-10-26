First Week Orientation



Justin, Rob, and Wos present their overreactions from the first week of NBA play. They discuss the impressive play from Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers (0 1:48). Later, they debate whether the underperformance of teams such as the Clippers (16:12), Nets (25:14), and Sixers (38:13) should raise any concerns. Finally, they highlight the level of talent in the league right now compared to previous years (56:50), and give some love to Pascal Siakam (63:05).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

