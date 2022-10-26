 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First Week Orientation

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk Damian Lillard’s return, and what to make of the underperforming Clippers, Nets, and Sixers

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos present their overreactions from the first week of NBA play. They discuss the impressive play from Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers (0 1:48). Later, they debate whether the underperformance of teams such as the Clippers (16:12), Nets (25:14), and Sixers (38:13) should raise any concerns. Finally, they highlight the level of talent in the league right now compared to previous years (56:50), and give some love to Pascal Siakam (63:05).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

