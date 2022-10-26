 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Logan Paul’s Prospects, Something With Brock and Bobby, and a Big Donnybrook!

Plus, the guys discuss Solo Sikoa’s superstar potential and the return of Nikki Cross

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


In another installment of the majest pro wrestling podcast in the world, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

—What Logan Paul’s future looks like beyond this weekend’s Crown Jewel matchup with Roman Reigns (11:15)
—Dip’s thoughts on Omos and Braun Strowman, which sets off a donnybrook match between the guys (15:32)
—Why we need to care about what’s happening between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley
—Solo Sikoa’s superstar potential (30:50)
—The return of Nikki Cross (32:33)

Plus, Halloween Havoc thoughts and mailbag (45:09). Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

