Logan Paul’s Prospects, Something With Brock and Bobby, and a Big Donnybrook!



In another installment of the majest pro wrestling podcast in the world, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

—What Logan Paul’s future looks like beyond this weekend’s Crown Jewel matchup with Roman Reigns (11:15)

—Dip’s thoughts on Omos and Braun Strowman, which sets off a donnybrook match between the guys (15:32)

—Why we need to care about what’s happening between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

—Solo Sikoa’s superstar potential (30:50)

—The return of Nikki Cross (32:33)

Plus, Halloween Havoc thoughts and mailbag (45:09). Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

