Logan Paul’s Prospects, Something With Brock and Bobby, and a Big Donnybrook!

In another installment of the majest pro wrestling podcast in the world, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:
—What Logan Paul’s future looks like beyond this weekend’s Crown Jewel matchup with Roman Reigns (11:15)
—Dip’s thoughts on Omos and Braun Strowman, which sets off a donnybrook match between the guys (15:32)
—Why we need to care about what’s happening between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley
—Solo Sikoa’s superstar potential (30:50)
—The return of Nikki Cross (32:33)
Plus, Halloween Havoc thoughts and mailbag (45:09). Enjoy yourselves.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
