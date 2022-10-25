 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can James Harden and the Sixers Evolve, With Mo Dakhil

Plus, reviewing the new Taylor Swift album, ‘Midnights’

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat are joined by Mo Dakhil from The Athletic and they begin their conversation by examining the surprisingly strong starts by both the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies and how coaching staffs prepare for other teams so early in the season. They then dive deep into the 76ers universe, dissect James Harden’s performances so far this year, and take a look at how Philadelphia can maximize its size advantage moving forward (21:33). They end the pod by reviewing the new Taylor Swift album, Midnights (58:21).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Guest: Mo Dakhil
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

