Another Rendition of That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous

KOC and Verno discuss whether the Nets are a potential play-in team, the Blazers’ hot start, and growing concerns with the Timberwolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through a list of the hottest NBA topics in That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous! They discuss whether the Nets are a potential play-in team, the Blazers’ hot start, and whether there’s growing concerns with the Timberwolves (01:34). Also, the guys debate whether Kyle Lowry is toast after his poor start to the season, whether the Lakers will ever figure it out, and whether Doc will still be in Philly by the time Christmas rolls around (25:42). They finish up the conversation by discussing the resurgence of Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz before looking at the Spurs and Ja Morant’s MVP chances (39:05).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

