Emery to Villa, Women’s World Cup Draw, and Flowers for Kepa

Ian is back from his travels and joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga. They chat about Ian’s trip to Philadelphia for the Premier League Fan Fest (01:00) and then to New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup draw (04:50). There’s also chat about Unai Emery being announced as the new Aston Villa manager (16:28), Fulham’s impressive performances (30:26), and flowers for Kepa Arrizabalaga (39:54).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
