This week we’re joined by Bath and Scotland center Cameron Redpath after his side got their first win of the season against Northampton on Saturday, and as he enters the Scotland camp. The lads chat through the England and Scotland squads for the Autumn Nations Series and give their predictions for the first weekend’s results. We also discuss all the weekend’s action from the Premiership and URC and finally, Jim’s poor dental hygiene comes good.

