Big Senate Races, the TB12 Primary, and a First Look at Ben Smith’s Semafor



In preparation for the midterm elections, Bryan and David check in on three of the biggest Senate races around the country, starting with Pennsylvania’s race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, Ohio’s race between Tim Ryan and JD Vance, and Georgia’s race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker (7:46), before then addressing the embattled former prime minister Liz Truss (30:28). Later, they dive into the new media site Semafor, which provides readers with “redefined news,” and attempt to decipher who the site is for (36:02). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

