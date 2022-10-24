 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Phillies Are Headed to the World Series!

Sheil breaks down Philadelphia’s win over the San Diego Padres

By Sheil Kapadia
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series for the first time in 13 years! Bryce Harper might’ve hit the most important home run in Phillies history in the eighth inning, which gave the team a 4-3 lead over the Padres and clinched a World Series berth. The boys from the High Hopes podcast were at the game to witness it all, and join the show to tell Sheil what the environment was like when the Phillies got the final out.

Leave us a voicemail: 215-315-7982.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guests: James Seltzer and Jack Fritz

