U.S. Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Richard Ready react to Max Verstappen’s 13th win of the season

By Kevin Clark
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Spanners following the U.S. Grand Prix that resulted in Max Verstappen’s 13th win of the season and Red Bull clinching the Constructors’ Championship. They discuss Verstappen’s race against Lewis Hamilton (6:27), Mercedes’ newfound confidence and strategy (8:32), touch on Carlos Sainz going out (12:44), the back-and-forth battles throughout the race (17:12), and wrap things up with an early Mexican GP preview (41:15).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Richard Ready
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

