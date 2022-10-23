Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer on ‘The Lincoln Project’



Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Karim Amer to discuss their new documentary ‘The Lincoln Project’ on Showtime. They begin their conversation by talking about the genesis of the powerful media group of the same name as well as the primary players and inspiration for the film. Next, they describe the process of maintaining a candid and authentic atmosphere when attempting to achieve authenticity in a documentary setting.(13:15) This leads to a discussion on the overuse of personality attacks by the Democratic party in the political theatre and how election-denying Trumpists in the Republican party are infecting democracy in general.(22:59) After the break they debate the effectiveness of the Lincoln Project’s ads on the electorate and dissect the political obstacles facing progressive movement and the United States going forward.(37:09)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guests: Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

