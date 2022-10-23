 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer on ‘The Lincoln Project’

Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Karim Amer to discuss their new documentary ‘The Lincoln Project’ on Showtime

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Entertainment &amp; Tourism Industries In New York City Struggle Under Pandemic Restrictions Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images


Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Karim Amer to discuss their new documentary ‘The Lincoln Project’ on Showtime. They begin their conversation by talking about the genesis of the powerful media group of the same name as well as the primary players and inspiration for the film. Next, they describe the process of maintaining a candid and authentic atmosphere when attempting to achieve authenticity in a documentary setting.(13:15) This leads to a discussion on the overuse of personality attacks by the Democratic party in the political theatre and how election-denying Trumpists in the Republican party are infecting democracy in general.(22:59) After the break they debate the effectiveness of the Lincoln Project’s ads on the electorate and dissect the political obstacles facing progressive movement and the United States going forward.(37:09)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guests: Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Week 7 Top Five Bets

Raheem Palmer returns to share his top five bets and favorite teaser legs for Week 7

By Raheem Palmer

The Islam Makhachev Era Begins, “Suga” Sean Notches Controversial Win, and Aljo Gets No Flowers … Again

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to an entertaining UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Phillies Win! Game 3 NLCS Reaction.

Sheil Kapadia offers five takeaways from the Phillies win over the Padres

By Sheil Kapadia

‘Andor’ Episodes 1-6 Catchup and Episode 7 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal break down the story lines in "Announcement," and Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss Mon Mothma

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Episode 6: “Halloween Week”

Kate and Amelia discuss this week’s holiday-themed episode: "Halloween Week"

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Celtics Vibe Check and Observations With Jared Weiss

Wosny Lambre is joined by Jared Weiss (‘The Athletic’) to talk about the Celtics, Ime Udoka, and more

By Wosny Lambre