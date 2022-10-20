 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bulls Observation With Zach Kram, and a Taste of Boston Sports With Jim Murray

Jason breaks down performances by DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Williams

By Jason Goff and Zach Kram
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason recaps his week before later diving into the Bulls’ 116-108 victory over the Heat (06:12). He discusses DeMar DeRozan carrying the offense, Ayo Dosunmu’s impressive season debut, and Patrick Williams being completely nonexistent. He’s then joined by The Ringer’s own Zach Kram to get a different perspective on the Bulls’ win (26:12). Later, Jim Murray from 98.5 Sports Hub joins the show to preview the Bears-Patriots Monday night game, and discuss what he’s seen from the Celtics after their win over the 76ers (44:49).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Zach Kram and Jim Murray
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

