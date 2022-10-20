 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The NBA Is Back! Plus, Real or No Real Debut.

Raja and Logan discuss performances from the Suns, Mavs, and Pelicans

By Raja Bell and Logan Murdock
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss this season’s first full slate of NBA games. They talk about the Suns’ late-game comeback against the Mavs (1:02), the impressive showing from the New Orleans Pelicans (9:52), and much more. Later, Logan introduces Real or No Real, a brand-new segment on this year’s Real Ones (28:26). Finally, the guys choose their Real Ones of the Week (51:05).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grad

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

